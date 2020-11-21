Bangladeshi killed in BSF fire at Rowmari border

A Bangladeshi national, Hasibur Rahman (28), was killed early Saturday morning in Indian Border Security Force (BSF) fire at the Khatiamari border of Rowmari in Kurigram district.

According to police and the local people, a group of cattle smugglers went to fetch cattle from India late Friday night through the Khatiamari border of Rowmari sadar union. They were returning with the cattle early Saturday morning when BSF members of Kasunimara camp of Dhubri Mankarchar thana in Assam spotted them and opened fire. Hasibur Rahman was hit by a bullet in the chest. The other members of his group rescued him and were taking him to the Rowmari upazila health complex, but he died on the way.

The victim was the son of a certain Abul Hashem of the village Khatiamari in Rowmari.