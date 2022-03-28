Bangladeshi missing journalist in Libya traced after 5 days

Bangladeshi journalist Zahidur Rahman, who went missing in Libya five days ago, is now under the custody of Libyan intelligence agency.

Bangladesh ambassador to Libya major general SM Shamim-Uz-Zaman confirmed the news to Prothom Alo on Monday evening.

Zahidur Rahman, special correspondent of private television channel NTV, and Bangladeshi expatriate engineer Saiful Islam, who was accompanying the journalist, and a local driver Mohammad Khaled went missing on 23 March.