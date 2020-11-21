Bangladeshis in the forests of Bosnia

The boy will hardly be eighteen or nineteen. His innocent face is streaked with weariness. As I fixed my camera bag, I glanced at him out of the corner of my eye. He was standing at a distance, silent. It was the last day of my three-day Bosnia trip and I had some snacks left in my car. I went up and handed him a chocolate, asking, "Trying to cross the border?"

"Yes," he replied. Then he explained that he had failed to enter Croatia and had to walk back 37km. He had nothing to eat on the way and was planning to look for food once he reached the camp in the forest.

I don't remember his name, but I have the picture I took of him. In those three days I met innumerable Bangladeshis like him in Velika Kladusa, Bosnia. They stay just 3km from the border with Croatia. Over 600 Bangladesh huddle together to sleep at night under a makeshift plastic shelter on the foot of a hill. Most of them are from Sylhet.

They do not appear to be from poor families. In fact, it is clear from their clothes and their mannerisms that they are from the middle class. On an average they have paid from Tk 1.5 million to Tk 1.8 million to come from Bangladesh to Bosnia, but now are stuck here. It has taken them months to reach here, for some it has taken years.