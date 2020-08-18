Bangladesh’s first female photographer Sayeeda Khanam dies

The first female professional photographer of Bangladesh, Sayeeda Khanam , passed away in the capital early Saturday. She was 83, UNB reports.

The photographer who had been suffering from old age complications breathed her last at her residence in Banani of the capital around 3:00am.

Born in Pabna on 29 December 1937, Sayeeda Khanam completed her masters in Bengali literature and Library Science from the University of Dhaka.

In 1956, she started her career as a photographer in Begum, the only newspaper dedicated to women at that time.