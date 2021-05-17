Bangladesh’s request for vaccine doses under active consideration: Miller

The United States has said it is actively considering the request made by the Bangladesh government over the supply of Covid-19 vaccine doses to meet Bangladesh's immediate needs.

Bangladesh will get a reply of the letter, sent to US secretary of State Antony Blinken by Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, within the next couple of days.

"Two things he (ambassador Miller) said. It's (the request for vaccine doses) under active consideration and the ambassador expects Bangladesh will get a reply as early as possible -- within a day or two," said State minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam after his meeting with US ambassador to Bangladesh Miller.