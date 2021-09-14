Bank account details of 11 journalist leaders sought

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), following instructions from a certain agency of the government, last week issued letters to concerned banks, asking for details of the bank accounts of 11 journalist leaders, including the president and the general secretary of the National Press Club.

BFIU consults with the government and takes necessary action aiming at the formulation of directives, policies and the implementation of these to prevent money laundering and funding of terrorism. The offices of BFIU are located within Bangladesh Bank.

The letter issued by BFIU to the various banks also mentioned the political party affiliations of the press club president and general secretary. It also mentioned the political affiliations of those in the different factions of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ).