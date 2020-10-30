Battalion commander level meeting between BGB-BSF held

A battalion commander level meeting between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India’s Border Security Force (BSF) made a consensus that all frontier issues would be solved through flag meetings and discussions, reports state run news agency BSS.

The meeting was held between 53 battalion of BGB and 78 battalion of BSF at Raghabbati in India opposite to Singnagar frontier in Chapainawabganj of Bangladesh.

The meeting started at 12:05pm and continued till 2:05pm on Thursday.

The 16-member Bangladesh team was led by the commanding officer of 53 battalion of BGB of Chapainawabganj lieutenant colonel Mohammad Suruj Mia and the 14-member Indian team of BSF was led by the commandant of 78 BSF battalion Shree Bijoy Kumar Sing.

Different frontier issues were discussed in the meeting.

Mohammad Suruj Mia said the meeting was peaceful and fruitful and both the parties agreed to solve the frontier problems through flag meetings and discussions on battalion, company or BOP levels.

The meeting ended praying for peace and progress of both the countries, he added.