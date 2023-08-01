UN special rapporteur urges all parties in Bangladesh to show restrain

On Saturday, opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) staged a sit-in in several entry points of the capital. On that day, five clashes took place between BNP activists and the police.

Leaders and activists of ruling party Awami League and its associates were also on ‘alert’ in the capital. They also engaged in clashes with BNP activists in some spots. Many suffered injuries in the clashes, and many BNP activists got arrested.