"It's completely contrary to New Bangladesh dream": Dr Yunus about attacks on women

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Saturday said the recent reports of heinous attacks on women are "deeply concerning" and this is completely contrary to the dream of a "New Bangladesh" that the people of the country have.

"We are committed to establishing equal rights for all men and women in this ‘New Bangladesh’. We will use all our strength to establish these rights," he said.

The chief adviser was speaking as the chief guest at a ceremony, marking the International Women’s Day at Osmani Memorial Auditorium after honouring outstanding women with "Indomitable Women’s Award-2025" for their significant contributions to various fields as part of government initiative to pay due respect and inspire them through recognising their contributions.

He said they will definitely confront the anti-women forces that are trying to raise their heads, along with all the people of the country.

Besides, Dr Yunus said, there are still many people in the society who, instead of standing by the side of oppressed women, look down on them and look down on them with contempt.