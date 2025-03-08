"It's completely contrary to New Bangladesh dream": Dr Yunus about attacks on women
Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Saturday said the recent reports of heinous attacks on women are "deeply concerning" and this is completely contrary to the dream of a "New Bangladesh" that the people of the country have.
"We are committed to establishing equal rights for all men and women in this ‘New Bangladesh’. We will use all our strength to establish these rights," he said.
The chief adviser was speaking as the chief guest at a ceremony, marking the International Women’s Day at Osmani Memorial Auditorium after honouring outstanding women with "Indomitable Women’s Award-2025" for their significant contributions to various fields as part of government initiative to pay due respect and inspire them through recognising their contributions.
He said they will definitely confront the anti-women forces that are trying to raise their heads, along with all the people of the country.
Besides, Dr Yunus said, there are still many people in the society who, instead of standing by the side of oppressed women, look down on them and look down on them with contempt.
“However, if we want to prevent violence against women, oppression of women, and build a discrimination-free, beautiful Bangladesh, there is no alternative but to stand by women and support them,” he said.
Dr Yunus urged men to come forward with enthusiastic cooperation to establish the rightful place of women in the society.
“In the ‘New Bangladesh’ we want to build our hopeful family anew which is a family with guaranteed and recognised rights of all parents, brothers and sisters,” he said.
The chief adviser said the International Women’s Day reminds them anew of the history of women’s struggle, gives them inspiration and courage.
Urging those who are working to establish women’s rights in the society, Dr Yunus said, “No matter how many obstacles we face, we will make the full use of the opportunity that history has given us. We will build a new Bangladesh. This is our promise.”
The chief adviser said the girls of the country are playing an important role in their respective fields with great courage and they are contributing to the overall progress of the country, including politics and economy, by overcoming hundreds of obstacles.
He mentioned that a few days ago, a record number of women participated in the ‘Youth Festival 2025’ organised across the country with the aim of energizing the power of youth to build a new Bangladesh.
In this festival, 2.74 million girls from different parts of the country participated in about 3,000 sports and cultural activities. People from all walks of life of this country sat in the audience and encouraged them.
“The presence of thousands of spectators proves that men also have spontaneous support for establishing women’s rights and participation in Bangladeshi society,” Dr Yunus said.
He said the fallen dictatorship is investing a huge amount of money to create anarchy in the country.
“We must be as vigilant now as we were in a war-like situation. Be extremely vigilant in protecting the safety of women and children. Build social unity against oppression. Stand by each other. Cooperate with the government to build a beautiful and peaceful society,” said the chief adviser.
In today's world, Dr Yunus said, women have had to achieve all of their rights and freedoms through their movements and struggles.
In Bangladesh, he said, women have also been struggling for their rights for centuries. From anti-British movement to the Language Movement, and in the Liberation War, the women's community of Bangla has played an active role.
“We have forgotten many heroic women in history, we do not know about their contributions. But we will never let the leadership and sacrifice of the July daughters be forgotten,” he said.
Dr Yunus said the women who participated in the July Uprising have told him about their struggles and hopes and aspirations at different times.
“The New Bangladesh that we dream of building will not be possible without the participation of women and ensuring their rights. To establish these rights, men must also work as fellow fighters with women,” he said.
Dr Yunus extended his greetings and congratulations to all women of all ages, including school-college-university students, employees, workers, and housewives of the country on this special day.
At the beginning, he remembered with deep respect the heroic martyrs of the great Liberation War and paid special tribute to the women who fought in 1971.
Dr Yunus also remembered with respect the martyrs and injured in the July Uprising and said women of this country were in the forefront of the impossible task that the students, workers, and the people of Bangladesh achieved together in the July Uprising. “Our girls stood like the Himalayas in front of the deadly weapons of the fascist forces.”
“Today, I remember those martyred women who made the ultimate sacrifice in the July Uprising. I pay tribute to the women fighters who were injured in July. I pray that they can return to a healthy and normal life soon,” Dr Yunus said, adding that preventing violence against women is one of the government's priorities.
Women and children affairs adviser Sharmeen S Murshid chaired the event attended by members of the council of advisers, diplomats stationed in Dhaka, women leaders and senior government officials.
Bangladesh National Women Cricket team players Sharifa Sultana, Halima Begum, Marina Besra, Lipi Begum and Muhin Mohona are among the recipients of the awards.
UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis and Prof of Mass Communication and Journalism Prof Gitiara Nasreen spoke as special guests while women and children affairs ministry senior secretary Mamtaj Ahmed delivered welcome remarks.
A documentary was screened at the event. A powerful and emotional cultural event was also held highlighting the July uprising.