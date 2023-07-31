Minister and MP's 'lobbying' to promote official to secretary questioned

Minister for liberation war affairs, AKM Mozammel Haque and member of the parliamentary standing committee on the same ministry, Shahjahan Khan, both have sent demi official (DO) letters requesting promotion of SM Mahbubur Rahman, managing director of the freedom fighters welfare trust, to the post of secretary.

Mozammael Haque sent the letter to state minister for public administration Farhad Hossain on 6 June while Shahjahan Khan sent his letter on 4 July. Both of them acclaimed Mahbubur Rahman in their letters.

Shahjahan khan wrote that Mahbubur Rahman has done unprecedented development of the freedom fighters welfare trust.

Eradicating irregularities from every single industrial/commercial establishment of the trust, he has restored order in them and has turned them profitable. Mahbubur Rahman is a member of a freedom fighter family.

Mahbubur Rahman is an additional secretary of the government.

Questions have been raised for sending DO letters by a minister and an MP to promote an official to the rank of secretaries.