2 KNF members arrested in Bandarban: ISPR
Law enforcers in a joint drive arrested two active members of Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) from Bethelpara in Ruma upazila of Bandarban district on Monday.
The joint forces also recovered seven locally made guns, 20 rounds of bullets, laptop and uniform from their possession, said a press release of ISPR.
In a significant development on Sunday, RAB arrested Cheusim Bom, the 55-year-old chief coordinator of KNF, from his home in Sualok in Sadar upazila of Bandarban.
Later, four more people were arrested in connection with the robbery at a Sonali Bank branch and looting of firearms.
The operation marked a critical step in combating the activities of KNF, which according to RAB, was formed under the pretext of a cultural organisation by Roal Lin Bom and Cheusim Bom, with links to KNF chief Nathan Bom.