2 KNF members arrested in Bandarban: ISPR

In a significant development on Sunday, RAB arrested Cheusim Bom, the 55-year-old chief coordinator of KNF, from his home in Sualok in Sadar upazila of Bandarban.

Later, four more people were arrested in connection with the robbery at a Sonali Bank branch and looting of firearms.

The operation marked a critical step in combating the activities of KNF, which according to RAB, was formed under the pretext of a cultural organisation by Roal Lin Bom and Cheusim Bom, with links to KNF chief Nathan Bom.