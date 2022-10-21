China couldn't deliver any ‘good news’

China has been playing a mediator’s role between Bangladesh and Myanmar for the last few years to repatriate the Rohingyas who have taken shelter in camps at Cox’s Bazar, to their homeland Rakhine state in Myanmar under a tripartite mechanism.

However, China has failed to provide any “good news” regarding the repatriation as of now.

In this context, Bangladesh has now sought help of China to send back nearly 5,000 Rohingyas, who have been residing on the ‘zero line’ of Bangladesh and Myanmar border near Bandarban.