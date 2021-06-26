Beijing to ‘continue act as bridge’ to facilitate early results: Li Jiming

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming has said China will continue to serve as a “bridge of communication and try its best to facilitate early results” as Bangladesh seeks early repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar.

“We fully understand the keenness of Bangladesh to start repatriation, and our determination to help the two friendly neighbours resolve this long-standing issue will never change,” he said while speaking at an online symposium hosted by the Cosmos Foundation.

While delivering the keynote speech, Ambassador Li said the sudden change in Myanmar earlier this year - the coup in February - caught them all by surprise, and created some uncertainties over the repatriation process.

Right now, he said, China is closely observing the situation in Myanmar, hoping the country could return to normal soon.