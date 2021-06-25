Never worry about any ‘debt trap’: Beijing to Dhaka

Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming has said Bangladesh should never worry about bad debt or so-called debt trap, noting that Bangladesh has managed foreign debt very well with an excellent system in place.

“I would say that you’ve managed foreign debt very, very well, and there’s no such bad debt so far at all. You’ve earned a very, very high credit (recognition) internationally in terms of (managing) international debts. So, never worry about that,” ambassador Li said.

He made the remarks while responding to a question at an online symposium, “Bangladesh-China Relations: Prognosis for the Future” hosted by Cosmos Foundation and premiered on its Facebook page on Thursday evening.

Cosmos Foundation chairman Enayetullah Khan delivered the opening and concluding remarks at the event while Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, renowned scholar-diplomat and adviser on foreign affairs to the last caretaker government, chaired the session.