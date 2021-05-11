China has crossed the line when talking about Quad: Foreign minister

Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said China has crossed the line while talking about Quad. The foreign minister was addressing a media conference at state guest house Padma in the capital on Tuesday in response to Chinese ambassador Li Jiming’s recent remarks.

Momen said the government is yet to take any decision regarding Quad. Besides, Bangladesh is an independent country and will take the decision as a sovereign country.

China ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming on Monday said Bangladesh’s relations with China will be “substantially damaged” if Bangladesh joins the US-led initiative, Quad. China considers Quad -- a strategic alliance of the US, Japan, India and Australia -- as a minor group with anti-China motives.