China criticises Bangladesh’s indecision over Covid vaccine

The government started trying to get the vaccine from China only after uncertainty surfaced about getting the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from India’s Serum Institute. In April, Bangladesh also agreed to join a China-initiated regional platform styled ‘emergency vaccine storage facility for covid for South Asia’ to get coronavirus vaccines in case of emergency needs.

Earlier last year, two Chinese companies—Sinovac and Anhui Zhifei— sought approval for starting clinical trial of Covid vaccine in Bangladesh. The discussion had started at the government level before September last year but the issue was stalled. Later, headway was made over joint clinical trial of vaccine between Sinovac and International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b). The Chinese company later in October approached icddr,b to co-finance the initiative citing financial constraints. The initiative was ditched then.

A 10-member Chinese medical team with expertise in treating Covid-19 patients visited Bangladesh in June last year. After the visit, the Chinese team expressed their frustration over Bangladesh government's handling of the crisis. The experts at a press conference said there is a lack of awareness among the people of Bangladesh over Coronavirus.

They also sent their recommendations to curb the coronavirus infection in Bangladesh. The Chinese experts maintained that Bangladesh is not emphasising on busting the origin of spread of coronavirus for the want of effective surveillance mechanism.

Asked about the Chinese ambassador’s remark, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday told Prothom Alo that the authorities cannot put people’s lives in danger by taking any abrupt decision during a pandemic.