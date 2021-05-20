Quad and Bangladesh-China relations

International experts and analysts, especially many Indian military experts, believe Bangladesh Navy will not be able to make any tangible contribution even if it joins Quad. No one other than Japan and the United States can cooperate in economic activities in the Quad. Bangladesh's economic cooperation with Japan started after independence. Yet Japan is still the top country as an investment and economic partner. However, China is rapidly reducing this gap. India is economically weaker than Japan and China, especially due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite all this, US pressure was visible towards the end of the last Trump administration. The then Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Beigun paid a brief visit to Dhaka and gave hints in a following press briefing. The pressure continues till now. On the other hand, the visit of Indian foreign minister and Chief of Army Staff to Bangladesh earlier this year is quite significant. According to many experts, the aim of the visit was to discuss Quad. Chinese defence minister general Wei Fenghe paid a surprise visit to Bangladesh following the activity and raised the issue of Quad with the president. It is believed that the statement of the ambassador from China was resulted from those series of incidents. Even if Bangladesh does not join the Quad, this is a joint effort by India and the United States to prevent China from increasing its activities on the Bangladesh coast and using ports. On the other hand, China is keen to keep Bangladesh on the platform for emergency storage of Covid vaccine for South Asia. There is no discussion about its implementation yet, though.

However, there is no doubt that the Quad has created challenges in the diplomatic arena of Bangladesh. So far Bangladesh has been able to maintain equal distance with great success. It will be better for Bangladesh to continue it in the future as well.

* Sakhawat M Hossain is an election analyst, former army officer and senior research fellow at SIPG. He could be reached at [email protected]

* This article, originally published in the print edition of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Shameem Reza and Farjana Liakat