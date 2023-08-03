Detention of MP embarrassing for govt: Foreign ministry

The MoFA spokesperson said the prime minister emphasizes that Bangladeshi expatriates show respect and adhere to the laws of the countries where they live. To avert such embarrassing situations, the expatriates should properly follow the local laws when meeting or organizing any programmes during the visit of any political leaders or high officials from Bangladesh.

Khadizatul Anwar attended a political meeting organized by members of Awami League and associate bodies at Haffa House Hotel in Muscat on Tuesday. The meeting could not be held due to police obstructions.

Police stopped the event and detained several people as it was organised without obtaining permission from the authorities.

MoFA spokesperson Seheli said the incident is equally embarrassing for the expatriates and the government of Bangladesh.