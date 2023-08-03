Detention of MP embarrassing for govt: Foreign ministry

Bangladesh embassy in Oman secured the release of member of parliament (MP) Khadizatul Anwar detained by police in the Middle East country, foreign ministry’s spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told the regular briefing of the ministry today, Thursday.
Khadizatul Anwar, also known as Sony, a reserved seat MP representing the ruling Bangladesh Awami League from Chattogram, was detained in Oman on Tuesday.
Asked about the detention of Khadizatul Anwar, the foreign ministry spokesperson said the embassy intervened to release her after receiving information about the incident. The embassy sources said a total of 17 people were detained and all were released later.
The MoFA spokesperson said the prime minister emphasizes that Bangladeshi expatriates show respect and adhere to the laws of the countries where they live. To avert such embarrassing situations, the expatriates should properly follow the local laws when meeting or organizing any programmes during the visit of any political leaders or high officials from Bangladesh.
Khadizatul Anwar attended a political meeting organized by members of Awami League and associate bodies at Haffa House Hotel in Muscat on Tuesday. The meeting could not be held due to police obstructions.
Police stopped the event and detained several people as it was organised without obtaining permission from the authorities.
MoFA spokesperson Seheli said the incident is equally embarrassing for the expatriates and the government of Bangladesh.
The MoFA spokesperson said there is a restriction on holding any programmes in Oman and the organisers did not seek permission from the police for any kind of rally or gathering.
Asked if any bond had to be signed to secure the release of the MP, the MoFA spokesperson said, “As far as I know from the embassy, the MP was released from police custody by our embassy officials. As with the embassy, there is a formal process for everything. When the embassy intervened, then the embassy had to sign a bond...to release her from police custody.”
Khadizatul Anwar took oath as an MP on 20 February 2019. She is the daughter of the late Rafiqul Anwar, who was an MP representing Fatikchhari in Chattogram.