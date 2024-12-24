Have so many things to offer each other: Pranay Verma

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma has said he remains optimistic about Dhaka-Delhi relations despite changes happening around, noting that the two countries can really offer to each other something which they do not need to go elsewhere to find.

"This is how we look at the relationship. We have so many things to offer each other with our growing capabilities and rising ambitions to grow and develop," he said, reiterating that they strongly support "democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive and inclusive" Bangladesh.

He made the remarks during an interaction with diplomatic correspondents at the High Commission on Monday evening, following their participation in a two-phase training programme in New Delhi.

Verma said they are looking at the relationship from a long term perspective much beyond a short-term outlook.

"We need to look at our relationship with mutual sensitivity - sensitivity to each other's interests, each other's concerns and aspirations," said the High Commissioner.

High Commissioner Verma said they have a strong stake in each other's progress and prosperity.