Have so many things to offer each other: Pranay Verma
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma has said he remains optimistic about Dhaka-Delhi relations despite changes happening around, noting that the two countries can really offer to each other something which they do not need to go elsewhere to find.
"This is how we look at the relationship. We have so many things to offer each other with our growing capabilities and rising ambitions to grow and develop," he said, reiterating that they strongly support "democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive and inclusive" Bangladesh.
He made the remarks during an interaction with diplomatic correspondents at the High Commission on Monday evening, following their participation in a two-phase training programme in New Delhi.
Verma said they are looking at the relationship from a long term perspective much beyond a short-term outlook.
"We need to look at our relationship with mutual sensitivity - sensitivity to each other's interests, each other's concerns and aspirations," said the High Commissioner.
High Commissioner Verma said they have a strong stake in each other's progress and prosperity.
He said they are really willing to have a "positive, stable and constructive" relationship with Bangladesh with a forward-looking approach which is mutually beneficial.
"It has to be a mutually beneficial relationship. We also believe that people are the key stakeholders in this relationship. We strongly believe that our cooperation benefits the common people on both sides," said High Commissioner Verma.
He said any notion that things are slowed down is not correct and they are working to take forward the relations.
The High Commissioner referred to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to Chief Adviser Prof Yunus, later their telephone conversation, and Modi's invitation to Prof Yunus to join the third Voice of Global South Summit hosted virtually by New Delhi on 17 August.
He also referred to the meeting between external affairs adviser S Jaishankar and his Bangladesh counterpart Md Touhid Hossain on the sidelines of the UNGA and recently held Foreign Office Consultations at the foreign secretary-level to give a sense that things are not slowed down.
Verma said there is significant robustness in the relations and essential commodities are coming to Bangladesh from India.
He said there are still more visas than "probably all other embassies put together" in Bangladesh.
The High Commissioner laid emphasis on transforming geographical proximity to new economic opportunities.
Verma said he sincerely believes that the fundamentals of the relationship is strong enough to take them forward despite changes around that they see.
He said they are doing everything they need to do to take forward the mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries.
The High Commission of India organized the weeklong training programme in India for the members of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) and other journalists in two phases this year.
President of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) Nurul Islam Hasib and General Secretary Ashiqur Rahman Apu were present.
Former DCAB president and Daily Sun editor Rezaul Karim Lotus, Views Bangladesh Editor Md Mehedi Hasan Rashed and New Age Chief of Correspondents Mustafizur Rahman shared their experiences during the interactions.