BGB on high alert to prevent rawhide smuggling

Sources said the BGB has stepped up vigil not only in Benapole, but also in Gatipara, Bara Achra, Sadipur, Raghunathpur, Ghiba, Dhanyakhola, Putkhali and Goga, Kayba, Agrabhulot, Rudrapur, Kashipur, Shikarpur, Shalkona and Shahjatpur areas.

The seasonal smugglers have stockpiled rawhide after purchasing the same at a high price.

According to traders, the quality of Bangladeshi rawhide is better than that of India and that’s why there is a high demand for the Bangladeshi product in the neighbouring country.