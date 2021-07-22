BGB on high alert to prevent rawhide smuggling

Sources said the BGB has stepped up vigil not only in Benapole, but also in Gatipara, Bara Achra, Sadipur, Raghunathpur, Ghiba, Dhanyakhola, Putkhali and Goga, Kayba, Agrabhulot, Rudrapur, Kashipur, Shikarpur, Shalkona and Shahjatpur areas.
The seasonal smugglers have stockpiled rawhide after purchasing the same at a high price.
According to traders, the quality of Bangladeshi rawhide is better than that of India and that’s why there is a high demand for the Bangladeshi product in the neighbouring country.
In different areas of Sharsha upazila, five mounds of cow hides are being sold at Tk 300-400 and 10 mounds of cow hides at Tk 600. On the other hand, in West Bengal state of India, sacrificial cow hides weighing five mounds are being sold for Rs 400-600 and those weighing 10 mounds are being sold for Rs 800-1,000.
Lt. Col. Selim said the law enforcement agencies are working to prevent smuggling of goods, including rawhide.
This year, the government has fixed raw cow hide prices at Tk 40-45 per sq ft in the capital and Tk 33-37 outside Dhaka.