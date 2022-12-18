Discussion in Washington over Peter Haas’ security, US expresses concern

US ambassador went to visit the Shahinbagh home of BNP leader Sajedul Islam, who has been missing for around a decade.
The envoy had to cut short his meeting as some people gathered in the area. There was chaos in front of the house while Peter Haas was getting into his car.
Hearing the news of Peter Haas’ visit, a group of people under the banner of ‘Mayer Kanna’ gathered in front of Sajedul Islam’s house.
The US ambassador held an emergency meeting with foreign minister AK Abdul Momen expressing concern over his security.
State department’s deputy spokesperson later at the regular press briefing said in reply to a question that the US authorities have expressed their concern with the highest authorities in Bangladesh over the incident.