Discussion in Washington over Peter Haas’ security, US expresses concern

The recent incident that took place with US ambassador Peter D Haas in Dhaka’s Shahinbagh area has now been discussed in Washington.

Donald Lu, US assistant secretary of Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, has expressed his concern over the security of US ambassador Peter Haas during a discussion with Bangladesh’s ambassador in the US Mohammad Imran.

The discussion took place between Lu and Imran at US state department on 15 December. Diplomatic sources of Bangladesh and USA confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.