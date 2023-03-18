Narayanganj building catches fire after explosion, 2 injured

At least two people have received injuries as a fire has broken out after an explosion in a building at Nitaiganj of Narayanganj city.

The incident took place around 9:00 am on Saturday, reports UNB.

Shahjahan Shikdar, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the two-story building caught fire around 9 am following an explosion. It collapsed partially due to the blast.