Narayanganj building catches fire after explosion, 2 injured
Prothom Alo English Desk
The two-storey building collapsed partially due to the blast.UNB
At least two people have received injuries as a fire has broken out after an explosion in a building at Nitaiganj of Narayanganj city.
The incident took place around 9:00 am on Saturday, reports UNB.
Shahjahan Shikdar, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the two-story building caught fire around 9 am following an explosion. It collapsed partially due to the blast.
On information, six firefighting units rushed to the spot and were trying to bring the blaze under control, he said, adding the reason behind the explosion could not be ascertained immediately.