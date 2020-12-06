Bhutanese PM says Bangladesh making impressive recovery from COVID-19

Bhutanese prime minister Lotay Tshering on Sunday highly appreciated prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, saying Bangladesh is making an impressive economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, reports UNB.

“Bangladesh is always very close to my heart,” said the Bhutanese prime minister, expressing his desire to deepen friendship and cooperation with Bangladesh.

He was addressing the signing ceremony of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Bangladesh and Bhutan virtually marking the 50th year of the recognition of Bangladesh by Bhutan.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina joined virtually from Dhaka.