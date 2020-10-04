Biman starts Sylhet-London direct flight operations

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has started the operations of flight on Sylhet-London route as a flight took off from the Osmani International Airport on Sunday morning, reports UNB.
The flight was inaugurated by state minister for civil aviation and tourism Md Mahbub Ali.
The Biman flight carrying 232 passengers took off at 11:15am, said a handout of the ministry.
Flights on this route will be operated every Wednesday, it said.
State minister Ali said the direct flight is a gift from prime minister Sheikh Hasina to Bangladeshi expatriates in UK and for the people of Sylhet.
A huge number of Bangladeshi expatriates in the UK are from Sylhet.
He thanked the prime minister and expressed his gratitude on behalf of the people of Sylhet.
“The communication between the two countries has been strengthened through the operations of the direct flights and (commuting will) become easier and more comfortable for the Bangladeshi expatriates in UK,” he said.
Three new Dash-8Q400 aircrafts have been purchased from Canada Commercial Corporation (CCC) which will be added to the Biman fleet, he added.
The authorities concerned are working to expand routes of Biman according to the prime minister’s directives. Domestic operations and flights are being increased in phases, he said.
Meanwhile, a deal was signed with the US to operate direct flights on Dhaka-New York route, he said. The government is also working to launch direct flights to Toronto and Narita, he added.