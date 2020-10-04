Biman starts Sylhet-London direct flight operations

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has started the operations of flight on Sylhet-London route as a flight took off from the Osmani International Airport on Sunday morning, reports UNB.

The flight was inaugurated by state minister for civil aviation and tourism Md Mahbub Ali.

The Biman flight carrying 232 passengers took off at 11:15am, said a handout of the ministry.

Flights on this route will be operated every Wednesday, it said.

State minister Ali said the direct flight is a gift from prime minister Sheikh Hasina to Bangladeshi expatriates in UK and for the people of Sylhet.

A huge number of Bangladeshi expatriates in the UK are from Sylhet.