Biman suspends flights to Saudi Arabia for 5 days

National carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Thursday announced the suspension of its flights to Saudi Arabia for five days, reports UNB.

All flights to Saudi Arabia will remain suspended till 24 May, Biman Bangladesh Airlines said in a release.

The national carrier has taken the decision in the wake of the Saudi authorities imposing new conditions on international travellers, including mandatory quarantine at hotels, it said.

All Saudi-bound passengers have been asked to contact the nearest office of Biman Bangladesh to know about their new flight schedule.

