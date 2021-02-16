Bangladesh

Biman to add second Dash-8 on 24 Feb

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
State minister for civil aviation and tourism M Mahbub Ali on Tuesday said the second of three brand new Dash-8 aircraft purchased from Canada’s De Havilland will arrive in the country on 24 February, reports BSS.

“After adding these aircrafts to the fleet, the airline will be able to provide more advanced in-flight services to passengers on its domestic and short-haul international routes,” he said.

The state minister was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of commercial service of Biman’s Dhanmondi sales center in the capital.

Through the efforts of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, a total of 13 state of the art aircrafts, including 12 brand new Boeings and a Dash-8, have already been added to the fleet, Mahbub said.

On 27 December last year, the first Dash-8 aircraft was added to the national carrier’s fleet and the third one will arrive here on 4 March, 2021, a press release said.

Civil aviation and tourism secretary Md. Mokammel Hossain, chairman of Biman board of directors MD Sajjadul Hasan and its managing director and CEO MD. Mokabbir Hossain also spoke on the occasion.

