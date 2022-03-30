BIMSTEC Charter signed in Colombo to push forward cooperation

BIMSTEC Convention on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters was signed by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Justice or the nominated signatories of the BIMSTEC Member States.
Memorandum of Association (MoA) on the Establishment of BIMSTEC Technology Transfer Facility (TTF) in Colombo, Sri Lanka was signed by Ministers of Foreign Affairs or the nominated signatories of the BIMSTEC member states.
On the other hand, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Mutual Cooperation between Diplomatic Academies/Training Institutions of BIMSTEC Member States was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs or the nominated signatories of the BIMSTEC Member States.
Later, a declaration of the 5th BIMSTEC Summit was adopted.
President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa formally opened the Summit by joining virtually in the morning.
He also delivered closing remarks as the outgoing Chairman of BIMSTEC.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen attended the Summit in person.
Thailand has been chosen as the next chair of the BIMSTEC after conclusion of the 5th BIMSTEC Summit.