BIMSTEC Charter signed in Colombo to push forward cooperation

Leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) on Wednesday signed the BIMSTEC Charter at the 5th Summit held in Sri Lankan capital city placing the organisation’s activities on a more structured and rule based platform.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi joined the Summit, hosted by current BIMSTEC chair Sri Lanka in virtual mode, from Dhaka and New Delhi respectively with other BIMSTEC leaders from Bhutan, Nepal, Thailand and Myanmar.