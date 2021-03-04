BIMSTEC secretary general calls on PM Hasina

The newly appointed BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) secretary general Tenzin Lekphell paid a courtesy call on Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her Gonobhaban residence on Wednesday.

The prime minister congratulated Lekphell on his appointment as the secretary general of BIMSTEC.

The secretary general updated the prime minister on the upcoming BIMSTEC activities including the 17th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting, which will discuss the modalities and tentative timeframe for convening the fifth BIMSTIC Summit in Sri Lanka.

He apprised on the progress made in the areas of cooperation since the Fourth BIMSTEC Summit held in 2018.