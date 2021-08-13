BIWTC suspends Kakali master, steersman

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), in a response to the incident of hitting the Padma Bridge pillar by a RoRo ferry on Friday, handed a suspension order to the acting master Md Badal Hossain and steersman Abdur Rashid of the ferry, Kakali.

For the fourth time in last 24 days, a RoRo ferry hit a pillar (no: 10) of the under-construction Padma Bridge.