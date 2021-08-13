BIWTC suspends Kakali master, steersman

BIWTC issued the suspension order on Friday evening, saying that the master had violated an earlier order that prohibits ferry operation on the particular Banglabazar-Shimulia route during rough weather.
The collision would have been averted if the master and steersman navigated the ferry carefully, said BIWTC.
The suspended master Badal Hossain said over phone, “The weather was good when we started the ferry in the morning. After 45 minutes, the ferry encountered gusty wind and rain.”
Two days ago, the master informed the authority that mechanical operation of the particular ferry turns very tough in rough weather. “I sent a letter to the authority, but did not get further instructions,” Badal said.
Despite several attempts, Shimulia Ghat (inland jetty) authority did not response to queries from Prothom Alo.
[Munshiganj correspondent contributed to filing the report]