Nation observes ‘National Martyred Army Day’ Tuesday

The nation is observing the ‘National Martyred Army Day’ in memory of the army officers who were brutally killed in Pilkhana carnage about 16 years ago.

On 25 and 26 February 2009, derailed soldiers of the then Bangladesh Rifles-BDR (now Border Guard Bangladesh-BGB) killed 57 army officers, including its Director General (DG) Major General Shakil Ahmed at its headquarters Pilkhana, plunging the entire nation into a state of shock.

The interim government issued a circular earlier this week declaring 25 February as the ‘National Martyred Army Day’, first of its kind in the country.