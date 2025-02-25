Nation observes ‘National Martyred Army Day’ Tuesday
The nation is observing the ‘National Martyred Army Day’ in memory of the army officers who were brutally killed in Pilkhana carnage about 16 years ago.
On 25 and 26 February 2009, derailed soldiers of the then Bangladesh Rifles-BDR (now Border Guard Bangladesh-BGB) killed 57 army officers, including its Director General (DG) Major General Shakil Ahmed at its headquarters Pilkhana, plunging the entire nation into a state of shock.
The interim government issued a circular earlier this week declaring 25 February as the ‘National Martyred Army Day’, first of its kind in the country.
“The Pilkhana massacre was a part of an international conspiracy to keep the Awami League in power and to establish the hegemony of power over Bangladesh,” Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman told BSS Sunday.
He said, “It was not a rebellion, it was a pre-planned murder. In the Pilkhana massacre, we have lost the brave sons of the nation, through which the foundation of Bangladesh’s sovereignty has been hit. The deposed Awami League government created anarchy by killing 57 army officers, making the grave of Bangladesh.”
He continued, “There is a widespread allegation that the leaders and activists of the Awami League, Bangladesh Chhatra League and Juba League took part in the brutal carnage by wearing BDR uniforms. Many masterminds of the Pilkhana massacre are still at large. Steps have already been taken to bring them to justice.”
The interim government has taken initiative to officially observe the day for the first time to commemorate the martyred army officers in the tragic killing at Pilkhana.