BJMC jute mill workers to get arrears within Nov: Minister

All workers of state-owned Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) will get their arrears within November, assured textiles and jute minister Golam Dastagir Gazi on Wednesday.

The minister confirmed the matter in a press conference at the secretariat over paying dues of retired workers and others who lost their jobs, reports UNB.

“To pay the arrears of workers of 8 jute mills, we’ve got Tk 17.9052 billion from the finance department so far and gradually workers are being paid in their bank account and through saving certificates,” he said.