Stop attempts to ‘usurp’ institutions founded by Dr Yunus, call 34 eminent citizens

Thirty four eminent citizens of the country have urged the government and all authorities concerned to stop all sorts of harassment against Nobel laureate Dr Mohammad Yunus.

They also called upon the authorities to stop the endeavor to ‘usurp’ the institution founded by Dr Yunus.

The eminent citizens made the call through a statement sent to the media on Sunday.

The signatories said the news reports pertaining to ‘attempts to usurp’ several institutions founded by Dr Yunus have come to their notice.

As part of the plan, attempts were made to barge into Grameen Kalyan, Grameen Telecom and other offices in Grameen Telecom building and political gatherings were held in front of the building.

In continuation of the move, Grameen Bank’s current chairman AKM Saiful Majid held a press conference and claimed that there were changes in the posts of chairman in these institutions.