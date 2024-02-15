Our companies have been taken over, we are in a precarious situation: Dr Yunus
Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus alleged that Grameen Bank has forcefully taken over their eight of their companies and is running these at their will.
He said they sought remedy from the police but received no cooperation.
Dr Yunus raised the allegation at a press conference at Grameen Telecom Bhaban in Mirpur, Dhaka on Thursday.
Grameen Telecom managing director Nazmul Islam and Grameen Kalyan managing director AKM Moinuddin Chowdhury were also present at the briefing.
The Grameen Telecom Bhaban houses 16 different companies and Dr Yunus is chairman of all of them.
At the press conference, Dr Yunus said eight offices housed in Grameen Telecom Bhaban have been taken over by Grameen Bank on 12 February.
“They have locked up the building since that day. How you would feel when someone locks your house. So, why does the court and law exist in this country? These people do not want to go to law. We have seen many calamities but never experienced such a predicament,” he added.
“How does the country run in this way. Broom processions are being brought out against us,” Dr Yunus said adding, that they would go to court.
Replying to a query, Dr Yunus said these companies are built on the profit of their business, not on the Grameen Bank’s funds. Everything has been done per law, he added.