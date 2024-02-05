Dr Yunus, 3 others must inform court before travelling abroad

The High Court has ruled that Nobel Laureate economist Dr Muhammad Yunus and three others of Grameen Telecom, who were sentenced to six months in prison for violating labour law, must inform the court before travelling abroad.

The other three individuals are Grameen Telecom’s former managing director Md Ashraful Hasan, and directors Nur Jahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.

A High Court bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam and justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain passed the order on Monday.

The court also ruled questioning the legality of the Labour Appellate Tribunal's order that stayed the conviction and sentence of Dr Yunus and the three officials asking as to why an order should not be issued to cancel the tribunal order.