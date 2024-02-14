US worried over perceived misuse of laws against Dr Yunus

The United States has expressed concern over the handling of legal cases against Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and feared that the perceived misuse of labour and anti-corruption laws may raise questions about the rule of law in Bangladesh and dissuade foreign direct investment in future.

Mathew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, made the disclosure while responding to a query at a regular press briefing in Washington on Tuesday. He also highlighted the speedy processing of criminal cases against Dr Yunus.