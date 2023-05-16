As per Vienna Convention, host country must ensure protection of all diplomats: US state dept

The state department of the United States has said safety and security of its diplomatic personnel and facilities are of the utmost importance.
State department’s principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said this at a press briefing at the state department on 15 May while responding to a question regarding Bangladesh’s decision to withdraw additional security of diplomats of six countries including the US and UK.
I will note that as per the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, any host country must uphold its obligations to ensure the protection of all diplomatic mission premises and personnel and take all appropriate steps to prevent any attack on personnelVedant Patel
“I will note that as per the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, any host country must uphold its obligations to ensure the protection of all diplomatic mission premises and personnel and take all appropriate steps to prevent any attack on personnel,” Patel said while a journalist asked if the US is concerned about the security of ambassador and the embassy personnel in Dhaka in the wake of new decision.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday told Prothom Alo that envoys of six countries will no longer get additional security in Bangladesh.
“We’ve told them that we are maintaining austerity in various ways due to the economic situation. For that reason, we can no longer continue to provide additional security we currently provide to the envoys,” the foreign minister told Prothom Alo.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Khandakar Golam Faruque told Prothom Alo that Ansar members instead of policemen would provide security to the diplomats from now on.
“This measure has been taken due to shortage of policemen,” he added.