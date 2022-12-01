Income falls for 37pc people, expense soars for most

This has been followed by rising fuel prices and transportation costs, illness and medical expenses, and natural disasters.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) country economist Nazneen Ahmed told Prothom Alo, if the price of food products increases every month and people’s income remains unchanged, it will bring social problems in the country as a whole.

An analysis of July, August and September data from the WFP survey showed that the biggest drop in people’s income over the three months was in August, at 43 per cent. The situation improved slightly in September at 37 per cent, but not to the level of July. The rate of decline in income in July was 33 per cent. Between 51 and 63 per cent of people said their income remained unchanged over the three months. The income of very few people increased. In September, 9 per cent of people said their income increased.

In August and September, 88 per cent of people said their expenses increased. Some people saw no change in spending. A few people said that their expenses have decreased.