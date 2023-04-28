PM Hasina to fly to Washington Friday wrapping up four-day Japan visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Tokyo for Washington on the second leg of her three-nation tour of Japan, the USA and the UK on Friday.

She wrapped up her four-day official visit to Japan on Friday. She arrived here on 25 April at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio.

A flight of United Airlines carrying the prime minister will leave Haneda International Airport at 3:50 pm on Friday Japan time and it will land at Dulles International Airport in Washington at 3:50 pm Washington time, according to PMO.