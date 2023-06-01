Kamal proposes minimum Tk 2,000 for tax return receipt

From now on, individuals -- who do not have taxable incomes -- will have to pay a minimum income tax of Tk 2,000 to avail 44 types of government services.

The finance minister made the proposal while unveiling the budget for the fiscal 2023-24 in the parliament on Thursday.

In his budget speech, the minister said, "One of the responsibilities of a citizen in a country is to ensure their participation in the government's welfare work by paying minimum tax in return of the privileges provided by the state to them."

"I propose to make the minimum tax two thousand taka among competent people who are below taxable income but has obligation to submit income tax return to take services from the government with a view to circulating this participation in government welfare work," he added.