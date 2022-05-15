BRAC International taps capital markets to launch debt programme supported by Global Partnerships, Proparco

BRAC International, the international arm of one of the world’s largest development organisations, BRAC, has launched a debt programme that will secure financing for its microfinance operations for the coming decade, said a press release.

Two investors, Global Partnerships and Proparco - have led the launch of the programme and worked closely with BI Microfinance to achieve a successful first issuance.

The aim of BRAC International (BI) Microfinance and their investors is to provide far wider financial access and support to its clients, primarily women living in poverty and hard-to-reach areas, across Africa and Asia.