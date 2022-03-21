BRAC stands by people for 50

After gaining independence, the war-torn Bangladesh was mired in various crises. It was at that time that Sir Fazle Hasan Abed felt an obligation to take such a country forward and dreamt of doing something big. One year later, he established Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee (BRAC) in Shalla of Sunamganj to provide reliefs to the people coming back from India and rehabilitate them. That was the beginning; the work is still going on to overcome the various crises of the backward people of the society.

BRAC has reached its ‘peak’ following the path of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed’s dream . The organisation is working for the development of the people in 10 countries of the world through their various programmes. Today marks the 50 years of BRAC, which has been recognised as the world’s top NGO for seven consecutive years. BRAC is now not just a development agency only. Rather, it is a large organisation with a wide range of initiatives including banks, university and social businesses.