Bringing back trapped Bangladeshis from Libya remains special: Rabab Fatima

Rabab Fatima said, “I am lucky to have always had my family’s support in my career. That made it easier for me to overcome all challenges. My husband is a diplomat too. I wouldn’t have been able to come so far without him by my side.”
There are many memorable incidents in Rabab’s three-decade span as a diplomat. But it was very special to be able to bring back over 36,000 Bangladeshis from Libya in 2011.
She says, “I was the regional representative of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Dhaka at the time. Violence had suddenly broken out in Libya and many Bangladeshis were trapped there. Many were fleeing here and there in fear of their lives."
"At the behest of the government, we managed to bring back a huge number of these migrants back home in just six weeks," the senior diplomat said.
Rabab Fatima, "We managed to do this with extensive support from the Bangladesh government under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and with the efforts of an excellent team of colleagues at IOM. This remains a very special assignment to me.”