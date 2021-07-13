Bringing back trapped Bangladeshis from Libya remains special: Rabab Fatima

Bangladesh at present has nine women diplomats serving as ambassadors in various countries around the world and also at a secretary level in the foreign ministry. Prothom Alo has spoken to all nine.

This is all about Rabab Fatima, Bangladesh permanent representative to the United Nations.

As a student of international relations, Rabab Fatima got to know a lot about the global arena in the classroom. And it was her father who lent her the inspiration to become a diplomat. She also had excellent colleagues, seniors and teachers who helped her along the way.