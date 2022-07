BRTC launches special ‘Eid service’ ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) has launched ‘Eid special service’ from Monday to ensure smooth and comfortable journeys for the homebound people ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, like the previous year.

The BRTC Eid special service will remain in force till 12 July, said a handout of BRTC on Monday.

The selling of advance ticket for BRTC buses began on 1 July from Motijheel, JoarShahara, Kalyanpur, Gabtoli, Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Jatrabari, Gazipur and Narayanganj bus depot (Chashara) and other routes.