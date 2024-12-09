Bangladeshi trailblazer Najmun Nahar sets record by travelling to 178 countries

Najmun Nahar, the first Bangladeshi globetrotter to carry the national flag across the world, has achieved the extraordinary milestone of visiting 178 countries.

She is also the first Muslim woman in the world to reach this remarkable feat, her latest destination being Papua New Guinea.

Najmun Nahar was warmly congratulated by Papua New Guinea’s deputy prime minister, John Rosso, during a special meeting acknowledging her incredible achievement.

Prior to this, she explored the Solomon Islands, her 177th destination, where the prominent local newspaper Tavuli News featured a story on her journey, written by renowned journalist Georgina Kekea.