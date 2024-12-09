Bangladeshi trailblazer Najmun Nahar sets record by travelling to 178 countries
Najmun Nahar, the first Bangladeshi globetrotter to carry the national flag across the world, has achieved the extraordinary milestone of visiting 178 countries.
She is also the first Muslim woman in the world to reach this remarkable feat, her latest destination being Papua New Guinea.
Najmun Nahar was warmly congratulated by Papua New Guinea’s deputy prime minister, John Rosso, during a special meeting acknowledging her incredible achievement.
Prior to this, she explored the Solomon Islands, her 177th destination, where the prominent local newspaper Tavuli News featured a story on her journey, written by renowned journalist Georgina Kekea.
Throughout her travels, Najmun Nahar has proudly showcased the Bangladeshi flag, bringing honour to her homeland. Alongside this, she has carried messages of global peace, unity, and environmental conservation to the many communities she visited.
Her recent expedition across Oceania in the last three months included stops in Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, and Papua New Guinea. Reflecting on her experiences, she said, “The maritime nations of Oceania posed many challenges, but I uncovered unparalleled, mysterious natural beauty in these heavenly lands.”
Despite facing life-threatening challenges during her travels, Najmun’s unwavering determination and resilience have brought her closer to her dream.
Since her childhood, her aspirations, courage, and relentless effort have set her apart, enabling her to overcome all obstacles in pursuit of her goals.
Nahar began her global journey in 2000 through the India International Adventure Programme. Since then, she has continued her travels, determined to visit every country in the world.
In 2018, she reached her 100th destination, the Victoria Falls on the Zambia-Zimbabwe border, marking a significant milestone. On 6 October 2021, she celebrated her 150th destination by visiting São Tomé and Príncipe, followed by reaching her 175th country on 15 September 2024.
Born in Lakshmipur, Bangladesh, Najmun Nahar credits her father, grandfather, and books as the sources of her inspiration. Her grandfather, Ahmed Ullah, an Islamic scholar, travelled extensively across the Arab region between 1926 and 1931, journeying on horseback, on foot, and by ship. He even explored 14 countries with Najmun’s mother.
Nahar pursued higher education in Sweden after earning a scholarship in 2006. She worked tirelessly, often travelling alone by road, to realise her dream. Her journey has inspired children and young people worldwide to think beyond limitations and dream big.
Najmun Nahar’s achievements have been celebrated by major global media outlets and lauded by world leaders. She has delivered motivational speeches in schools, colleges, and universities across the globe.
She has also received prestigious awards, including the United States’ Peace Torch Bearer Award, along with 55 other accolades recognising her remarkable contributions.
As a symbol of hope and determination, Najmun Nahar continues to inspire people worldwide, leaving a legacy for generations to come.