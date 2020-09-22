BSYRC demands withdrawal of case against Nur

Bangladesh Chhatra O Jubo Odhikar Parishad (Bangladesh Student and Youth Rights Council) has demanded that the case against former DUCSU vice-president Nurul Haque Nur be withdrawn, terming it as ‘false’ and a ‘conspiracy ’.

The protesters held demonstrations in front of the Jatiya Press Club and the national museum on Tuesday.

They claimed that at least 10 leaders and activists including Nurul Haque had been injured when police and plainclothesmen picked them up on Monday evening as they were returning from a protest rally. The demonstrators demanded that the attackers be identified and punished and that no charges be pressed against Nur and the others.