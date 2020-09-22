BSYRC demands withdrawal of case against Nur

Bangladesh Chhatra O Jubo Odhikar Parishad (Bangladesh Student and Youth Rights Council) has demanded that the case against former DUCSU vice-president Nurul Haque Nur be withdrawn, terming it as ‘false’ and a ‘conspiracy ’.
The protesters held demonstrations in front of the Jatiya Press Club and the national museum on Tuesday.
They claimed that at least 10 leaders and activists including Nurul Haque had been injured when police and plainclothesmen picked them up on Monday evening as they were returning from a protest rally. The demonstrators demanded that the attackers be identified and punished and that no charges be pressed against Nur and the others.
Bangladesh Chhatra O Jubo Odhikar Parishad demonstrated in front of the Jatiya Press Club at 11:00am. They then marched in a procession at 12:15pm along the High Court road past the Shaheed Minar and TSC and gathered again at Shahbagh.
Speaking at the gathering in front of the press club, former social welfare secretary of DUCSU, Akhtar Hossain, said this is not the first time that such attacks took place. This happened repeatedly in the past. These attacks will not be able to suppress them.
He said that Nurul Haque himself took to the streets in protest when the false case was filed against him. But the police accompanied by plainclothesmen attacked him and others with rods and hockey sticks.
Joint convenor of Bangladesh Chhatra O Jubo Odhikar Parishad, Rashed Khan, said that if the government suppressed them, then there would be no one to register protests in the country. He claimed that 10 of their leaders and activists were injured in the assault on Monday. He called upon the people to protest against the police action.
Joint convenor Faruk Hasan said, the autocratic government wanted to remain in power by filing false and fabricated cases. He said they would continue their protest against the government’s repression.
Earlier on Sunday night a student of Dhaka University filed a rape case with the Lalbagh police station against 6 persons including Nurul. The same girl on Monday filed a case under the Digital Security Act against 6 persons including Nurul, accusing of abduction, rape and aiding in rape.
Members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s detective branch picked up Nurul and others on Monday when they were returning from a protest rally. They were detained for 1 hour 15 minutes and then released.