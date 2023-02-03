Bangladesh halts buying overpriced Indian rice 

The food ministry has decided to suspend the process of buying overpriced rice from two state-run agencies in India, considering the overall situation.

The decision came at a meeting of the ministry on Sunday. Bangladesh was supposed to buy a total of 200,000 tonnes of rice from India’s National Cooperative Consumer Federation (NCCF) and Kendriya Bhandar (central food storage).

However, sources said the government backtracked from the import bid due to the recent price drop in India in January, good domestic production, and adequate rice stock in state warehouses. It also took the issue of saving greenbacks into consideration.