Titas Gas provides salary to 'dead', 'retired' security guards

Sohel Rana used to work as a security guard in Key Point Installations of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company. He does not work here since 2013. Still, his salary and allowances have been sent to his bank account all these years. An investigation revealed that a person named Jakaria Masud worked illegally using Sohel Rana’s name but he received his salary in cash.

Prothom Alo found out 37 such people who bagged jobs of ‘security guard’ of Titas Gas by bribing Tk 90,000 to 300,000 to Titas officials.

Jakaria Masud admitted he has been working in the guise of Sohel Rana, but he received a much less salary.

“I got this job through a person in Titas office. I spent Tk 80,000 to get this job. I had no idea that I was given this job in name of Sohel Rana. I found out Sohel Rana’s name while signing the roster two days after joining. I later went to the contractor company (Messrs Panther Security) Titas office many times. I also went to Masum sir’s (Titas’ current company secretary and deputy general manager at that time Lutful Haider Masum) house and office. But everyone suggested I work silently. They assured me there would be no problem. People know me as Sohel Rana for the last eight years.”

In the same way, a person named Al Amin has been working under the guise of Ibrahim Khalil who died many years ago.

“I got the job bribing a person named Jahangir Tk 90,000. I raised objections many times that why I should work masquerading another person while I got this job spending so much money. But they didn’t change my name,” Al Amin said.