Finance Division approves 5pc house rent for MPO-listed teachers and staff

The Finance Division has sent a letter to the Ministry of Education approving a five per cent house rent allowance (minimum Tk 2,000) for teachers and employees of non-government educational institutions enlisted under the MPO (Monthly Pay Order) scheme.

On Sunday, the Finance Division issued the letter to the secretaries of the Secondary and Higher Education Division and the Technical and Madrasah Education Division under the Ministry of Education.

MPO-listed teachers and employees have been staging demonstrations with three demands, including 20 per cent house rent allowance (minimum Tk 3,000) based on their basic salary. They have already rejected the government’s earlier proposal of a five per cent house rent allowance and continue their protest.