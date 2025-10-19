Finance Division approves 5pc house rent for MPO-listed teachers and staff
The Finance Division has sent a letter to the Ministry of Education approving a five per cent house rent allowance (minimum Tk 2,000) for teachers and employees of non-government educational institutions enlisted under the MPO (Monthly Pay Order) scheme.
On Sunday, the Finance Division issued the letter to the secretaries of the Secondary and Higher Education Division and the Technical and Madrasah Education Division under the Ministry of Education.
MPO-listed teachers and employees have been staging demonstrations with three demands, including 20 per cent house rent allowance (minimum Tk 3,000) based on their basic salary. They have already rejected the government’s earlier proposal of a five per cent house rent allowance and continue their protest.
Today, Sunday, marks the eighth consecutive day of their demonstrations. Teachers and staff are currently observing a hunger strike at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka.
Meanwhile, the Finance Division has officially decided to grant a five per cent house rent allowance (minimum Tk 2,000) effective from 1 November and has sent the decision to the Ministry of Education.
The directive includes six conditions, among them is that the allowance will be adjusted in line with the next national pay scale. The letter also states that the increase will not apply retroactively, meaning no arrears will be paid.
A few days ago, a delegation of protesting teachers and employees met with Education Adviser Professor CR Abrar, who informed them of the government’s plan to grant a five per cent (minimum Tk 2,000) house rent allowance. However, the teachers and staff had said at the time that they would not accept this proposal.