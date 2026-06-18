Local people unaware of any public hearings, ‘proposers’ Jubo Dal leaders

Following controversies over the naming of four newly declared unions in Bogura district, the administration claims that the names were finalised based on local residents’ feedback through public hearings. However, visits to the locations specified in administrative documents for these hearings revealed a completely different picture.

Many local residents stated they had never heard of any such public hearings taking place. Furthermore, two of the individuals identified as the proposers of the new union names are leaders of the Jubo Dal, the youth wing of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

According to a gazette notification signed by the Bogura deputy commissioner (DC) on 11 June, the administrative structures of five unions in Shibganj Upazila and eight unions in Mokamtala Upazila were reorganised. In this restructuring, the newly formed union in Shibganj Upazila was named ‘Mirbari Union’. On the other hand, the three newly declared unions in the newly formed Mokamtala Upazila were named ‘Simanta Union’, ‘Diganta Union’, and ‘Swarnagram Union’.

Allegations have arisen that ‘Mirbari Union’ in Shibganj Upazila was named after ‘Mirbari’, the ancestral residence of Mir Shahe Alam, the State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives, and Member of Parliament for the Bogura-2 (Shibganj) constituency.