Bus services resume in parts of Chattogram city

A section of bus owners resumed bus services in the port city on Sunday although the nationwide transport strike continued for the 3rd straight day, UNB reports.

A faction of bus owners association took the decision on Saturday.

However, passengers claimed the bus operators have doubled the fares.

Belayet Hossain, president of Chattogram Metropolitan Bus Owners Association, said, “Buses under the association are operating in the city to mitigate public sufferings.”